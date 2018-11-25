SALT Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00005295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LATOKEN, ABCC and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 51.2% against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $16.94 million and $746,614.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00125050 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00189262 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.85 or 0.07890690 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009006 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,437,970 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ABCC, AirSwap, Upbit, OKEx, IDEX, Liqui, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Gate.io, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.