Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on December 14th

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $88.81 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $70.45 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, Director David D. Mckown sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $371,492.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,872.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David D. Mckown sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $119,214.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,130 shares of company stock valued at $993,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Safety Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

