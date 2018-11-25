Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on December 14th

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.
Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.
NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $88.81 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $70.45 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.65.
Separately, BidaskClub cut Safety Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.
Safety Insurance Group Company Profile
Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.
