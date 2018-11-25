Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in WesBanco Inc (WSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,958 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of WesBanco worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $45.00 target price on WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $182,673.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $163,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,041.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

WSBC opened at $42.23 on Friday. WesBanco Inc has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/russell-investments-group-ltd-reduces-stake-in-wesbanco-inc-wsbc.html.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.