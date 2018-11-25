Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.18% of USA Technologies worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in USA Technologies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,382,000 after purchasing an additional 337,016 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in USA Technologies by 364.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,635,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,278 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $20,600,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its stake in USA Technologies by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,341,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 242,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $17,044,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut USA Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

USAT opened at $5.05 on Friday. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $303.01 million, a P/E ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

