Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHIL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,432,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 62,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $219.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $8.00 dividend. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

DHIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/russell-investments-group-ltd-has-4-94-million-holdings-in-diamond-hill-investment-group-inc-dhil.html.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.