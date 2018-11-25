Ruff (RUFF) 1-Day Volume Reaches $406,254.00

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. Ruff has a total market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $406,254.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ruff has traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00125938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00190467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.93 or 0.08268421 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,840,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 940,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

