Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 10,127 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,027,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,354 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,515,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,960 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 739.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,573,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,476 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,861,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 873.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,100,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 987,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $164,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,357,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 133,839 shares of company stock worth $3,987,726. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

