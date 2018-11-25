Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,611,416 General Electric (GE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,611,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $49,169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in General Electric by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $16.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morningstar set a $15.70 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

NYSE GE opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,151. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

