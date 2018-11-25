Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $168,181.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,000.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,785 shares of company stock worth $499,512 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TAP opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $55.52 and a 1 year high of $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.36.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

