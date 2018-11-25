Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Position Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $90,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 145,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $69.99 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

