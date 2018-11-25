Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Holdings Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $25,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $69.99 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Howard Weil raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

