Roth Capital Downgrades FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Hold

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $0.77 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.77.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Rolls purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 417,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resource Management LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 237.2% during the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 244.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 184,181 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

