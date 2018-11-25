Roots Corp (ROOT) Receives C$10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.00.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Roots from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roots from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Roots from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Roots from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$4.05 on Thursday. Roots has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.40.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear products under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), and Partners and Other. The DTC segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

