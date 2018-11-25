Robert S. Ellin Purchases 3,900 Shares of Livexlive Media Inc (LIVX) Stock

Livexlive Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,029.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LIVX opened at $4.35 on Friday. Livexlive Media Inc has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million.

Several research firms have commented on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Livexlive Media from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, formerly Loton, Corp., is global music streaming network company. The Company is focused on live music and music-related video content. It operates an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews.

