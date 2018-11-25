Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 13,356 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Concho Resources by 19.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Concho Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 25.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Concho Resources by 4.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CXO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.36.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $559,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,752.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $126.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $123.63 and a 52-week high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

