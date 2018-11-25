Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NOMD stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

