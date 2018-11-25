Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

RIOT stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.66. Riot Blockchain has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riot Blockchain stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 132.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.64% of Riot Blockchain worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

