RingCentral Inc (RNG) CEO Sells $3,166,260.48 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $3,166,260.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,301,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,845 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $635,424.80.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 13,009 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,067,778.72.

On Thursday, October 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 39,032 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $3,060,108.80.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,897 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.26, for a total value of $1,626,505.22.

On Thursday, September 13th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,698 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total value of $4,860,417.26.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.89 and a beta of 1.02. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $98.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RingCentral by 141.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in RingCentral by 75.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in RingCentral by 287.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNG. Robert W. Baird raised RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded RingCentral from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on RingCentral from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.47.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

