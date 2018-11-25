Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,566 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $17,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

PNW opened at $88.27 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $73.41 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.05. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

In other news, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 15,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $1,406,454.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 77,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

