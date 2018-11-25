Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.52 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of East West Bancorp worth $16,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,147,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price target on East West Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $51.02 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $395.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

