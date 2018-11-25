RHI Magnesita (RHIM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3,318.00

RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,318 ($43.36) and last traded at GBX 3,318 ($43.36), with a volume of 48049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,416 ($44.64).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 6,170 ($80.62) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,494 ($71.79).

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel, Industrial, and Raw Materials segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

