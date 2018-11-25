Rexnord (RXN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $429,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 22.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 254,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

