RevolverCoin (XRE) Price Tops $0.0017

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, RevolverCoin has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. RevolverCoin has a total market cap of $39,239.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RevolverCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000509 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC.

RevolverCoin Coin Profile

RevolverCoin (XRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 23,334,728 coins. RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin . RevolverCoin’s official website is revolvercoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

Buying and Selling RevolverCoin

RevolverCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolverCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolverCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RevolverCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

