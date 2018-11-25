Reviewing ZAP (ZAAP) & Fox Factory (FOXF)

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) and ZAP (OTCMKTS:ZAAP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fox Factory and ZAP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Factory 0 3 3 0 2.50 ZAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fox Factory currently has a consensus price target of $62.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.25%. Given Fox Factory’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than ZAP.

Profitability

This table compares Fox Factory and ZAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Factory 11.43% 29.77% 17.75% ZAP N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Fox Factory has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZAP has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Fox Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Fox Factory shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.6% of ZAP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fox Factory and ZAP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Factory $475.63 million 5.05 $43.12 million $1.59 39.74 ZAP $10.77 million 0.06 -$23.48 million N/A N/A

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than ZAP.

Summary

Fox Factory beats ZAP on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as aftermarket products to retailers and distributors. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California.

ZAP Company Profile

ZAP, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric and advanced technology vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company offers electric, alternative energy and fuel efficient automobiles and commercial vehicles, motorcycles and scooters, and other forms of personal transportation. ZAP also markets its electric transportation products through its zapworld.com Website. The company was formerly known as ZAPWORLD.COM and changed its name to ZAP in 2001. ZAP was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

