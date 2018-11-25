Reviewing Nevro (NVRO) & CAS Medical Systems (CASM)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and CAS Medical Systems (NASDAQ:CASM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Nevro has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAS Medical Systems has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nevro and CAS Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 1 5 3 0 2.22 CAS Medical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nevro currently has a consensus price target of $64.11, indicating a potential upside of 62.39%. Given Nevro’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nevro is more favorable than CAS Medical Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Nevro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of CAS Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.6% of CAS Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nevro and CAS Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $326.67 million 3.65 -$36.65 million ($1.25) -31.58 CAS Medical Systems $18.76 million 2.86 -$2.33 million ($0.27) -6.89

CAS Medical Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAS Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and CAS Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -11.64% -17.89% -9.76% CAS Medical Systems -27.75% N/A -48.71%

Summary

Nevro beats CAS Medical Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About CAS Medical Systems

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories, as well as offers FORE-SIGHT ELITE monitors. Its FORE-SIGHT absolute tissue oximeter provides non-invasive and quantitative measurement of oxygenation for cerebral tissue during surgery or critical care situations. The company also offers repair services for parts. It markets products through its own sales force, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives, as well as through hospitals, surgery centers, and outpatient facilities. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

