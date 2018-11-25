Reviewing LRAD (LRAD) and Sony (SNE)

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) and Sony (NYSE:SNE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LRAD and Sony’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LRAD $20.31 million 4.46 -$870,000.00 N/A N/A Sony $77.15 billion 0.81 $4.42 billion $3.29 15.10

Sony has higher revenue and earnings than LRAD.

Profitability

This table compares LRAD and Sony’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRAD -3.78% 2.51% 2.20% Sony 7.70% 17.19% 3.34%

Risk & Volatility

LRAD has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sony has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sony pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. LRAD does not pay a dividend. Sony pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sony has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LRAD and Sony, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LRAD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sony 0 2 3 0 2.60

LRAD currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.27%. Sony has a consensus target price of $85.29, indicating a potential upside of 71.64%. Given Sony’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sony is more favorable than LRAD.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of LRAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Sony shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of LRAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Sony shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sony beats LRAD on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

LRAD Company Profile

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company offers live-action and animated motion pictures, as well as scripted and unscripted series, daytime serials, game shows, animated series, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; display products, such as projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, the company offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for various electronics product platforms, such as PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Sony Corporation in January 1958. Sony Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

