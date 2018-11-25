Reviewing Eastman Kodak (KODK) & IKONICS (IKNX)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) and IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Eastman Kodak has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eastman Kodak and IKONICS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Kodak $1.53 billion 0.12 $94.00 million N/A N/A IKONICS $17.24 million 1.03 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Eastman Kodak has higher revenue and earnings than IKONICS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eastman Kodak and IKONICS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Kodak 0 0 0 0 N/A IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Eastman Kodak and IKONICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Kodak 8.42% 84.03% 1.54% IKONICS 1.96% 2.77% 2.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Eastman Kodak shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of IKONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Eastman Kodak shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of IKONICS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eastman Kodak beats IKONICS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in various markets worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Flexographic Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging. The company also provides production press systems, consumables, and inkjet components and services; flexographic imaging equipment, printing plates, consumables, and related services; enterprise services and solutions, such as a suite of software solutions for print production workflow, as well as print and managed media services that assist customers with solutions for their printing requirements and document management services; consumer products, including cameras and inkjet printers; and motion picture and industrial film, and chemicals, as well as licenses Kodak brand to third parties for a range of products, such as batteries, digital and instant print cameras, camera accessories, printers, and LED lighting products. In addition, it offers intellectual property licensing solutions; and leases technology center and industrial complex. The company sells its products and services through third party resellers and distributors, as well as directly and indirectly to enterprise accounts and customers. Eastman Kodak Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

