Reviewing Deswell Industries (DSWL) & Fuling Global (FORK)

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) and Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Deswell Industries and Fuling Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deswell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuling Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Deswell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fuling Global does not pay a dividend. Deswell Industries has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Deswell Industries and Fuling Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A Fuling Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Deswell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fuling Global shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Deswell Industries has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuling Global has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deswell Industries and Fuling Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deswell Industries $60.67 million 0.80 $6.19 million N/A N/A Fuling Global $127.25 million 0.43 $6.27 million N/A N/A

Fuling Global has higher revenue and earnings than Deswell Industries.

Summary

Deswell Industries beats Fuling Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components. In addition, it provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital audio workstations, digital or analogue mixing consoles, instrument amplifiers, signal processors, firewire/USB audio interfaces, keyboard controllers, and speaker enclosures; home theatre audio products, such as 7.1-channel audio-visual Hi-Fi stereo receivers-amplifiers; printed circuit board assemblies; and telecommunication products comprising VoIP keysets for business communications. The company sells its products primarily in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Holland, Hong Kong, and Canada. Deswell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the People's Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company also exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the People's Republic of China.

