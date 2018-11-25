Reviewing Crawford & Company (CRD.A) & Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) and Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crawford & Company and Health Insurance Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company $1.16 billion 0.43 $27.66 million N/A N/A Health Insurance Innovations $250.48 million 2.30 $17.88 million $1.20 28.29

Crawford & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Health Insurance Innovations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crawford & Company and Health Insurance Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 1 0 3.00 Health Insurance Innovations 0 0 7 1 3.13

Crawford & Company presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.53%. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus target price of $58.08, indicating a potential upside of 71.06%. Given Health Insurance Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Health Insurance Innovations is more favorable than Crawford & Company.

Dividends

Crawford & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Health Insurance Innovations does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.9% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford & Company and Health Insurance Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company 1.03% 23.46% 5.76% Health Insurance Innovations 4.89% 20.81% 13.60%

Risk & Volatility

Crawford & Company has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Insurance Innovations has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Health Insurance Innovations beats Crawford & Company on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. Crawford conducts its operations through four segments: U.S. Services, which primarily serves the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United States; International, which serves the property and casualty insurance company, and self-insurance markets outside the United States; Broadspire, which serves the self-insurance marketplace, primarily in the United States, and Garden City Group, which serves the class action, regulatory, mass tort, bankruptcy and other legal settlement markets, primarily in the United States.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. The company designs and structures individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in concert with insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

