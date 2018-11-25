Reviewing Blue Calypso (BCYP) & K12 (LRN)

Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) and K12 (NYSE:LRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Calypso and K12’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Calypso $1.00 million 0.47 -$3.30 million N/A N/A K12 $917.73 million 1.01 $27.62 million $0.68 33.82

K12 has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Calypso.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Calypso has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, K12 has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of K12 shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Blue Calypso shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of K12 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Calypso and K12’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A K12 2.91% 4.67% 3.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blue Calypso and K12, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Calypso 0 0 0 0 N/A K12 0 0 2 0 3.00

K12 has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given K12’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe K12 is more favorable than Blue Calypso.

Summary

K12 beats Blue Calypso on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Calypso

Blue Calypso, Inc. engages in the development, licensing, and enforcement of technology and intellectual property focused on digital word-of-mouth marketing and advertising. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of 5 US patents and 11 pending patent applications that cover methods and systems for communicating and syndicating electronic offers and advertisements. The company enables retailers to harness the power and adoption that mobile devices bring to the consumer shopping experience; connect brands with store visitors; leverages their brand affinity across the social media channels; and tracks performance, monitors engagement, manages attribution, and delivers real-time analytics on client's promotions and location-based content. Its products and services include KIOSENTRIX, which provides manufacturers and brick-and-mortar retailers a way of engaging with store visitors when they are on the path-to-purchase; and Blue Calypso Labs that offer outsourced consulting and customized software development services to clients. Blue Calypso, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About K12

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; Middlebury interactive languages; Stride; and the Big Universe literacy solution. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

