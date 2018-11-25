Revain (R) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Revain has a market capitalization of $74.03 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00004256 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, BitFlip, BTC-Alpha and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00128363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00191418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.15 or 0.07945179 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009251 BTC.

About Revain

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 434,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Kuna, BitFlip, Mercatox, C-CEX, YoBit, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

