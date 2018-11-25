ReTo Eco-Solutions (RETO) and CARBO Ceramics (CRR) Critical Contrast

ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) and CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

This table compares ReTo Eco-Solutions and CARBO Ceramics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReTo Eco-Solutions $35.55 million 1.53 $5.97 million N/A N/A CARBO Ceramics $188.76 million 0.68 -$253.11 million ($3.77) -1.24

ReTo Eco-Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CARBO Ceramics.

Profitability

This table compares ReTo Eco-Solutions and CARBO Ceramics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReTo Eco-Solutions N/A N/A N/A CARBO Ceramics -32.14% -18.72% -13.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of ReTo Eco-Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of CARBO Ceramics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of CARBO Ceramics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ReTo Eco-Solutions and CARBO Ceramics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReTo Eco-Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A CARBO Ceramics 1 2 0 0 1.67

CARBO Ceramics has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.67%. Given CARBO Ceramics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CARBO Ceramics is more favorable than ReTo Eco-Solutions.

Summary

ReTo Eco-Solutions beats CARBO Ceramics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction. The company also offers hydraulic engineering materials for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; wall materials for insulation, decoration, and for building walls; and construction materials manufacturing equipment, such as automated production equipment with hydraulic integration in China, South Asia, North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. In addition, it provides construction solutions, including project consulting, design, and installation. Further, the company undertakes municipal construction projects, including sponge city projects, sewage pipeline construction, public plaza construction, and landscaping. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac. It also sells fracture stimulation software under the FracPro brand; and offers fracture design and consulting services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies under the StrataGen brand name. The Environmental Products and Services segment provides spill prevention, containment, and countermeasure systems for the oil and gas industry. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.