Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RECN. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 20,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John D. Bower sold 7,500 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $141,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,108.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the second quarter worth $117,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter worth $176,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 135.7% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 75.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 69.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $514.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

