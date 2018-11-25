Relex (RLX) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Relex has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $18,906.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Relex has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00025707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00124243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00188896 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $311.69 or 0.08246837 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027020 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,161,831,044 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . The official website for Relex is www.relex.io . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

