Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Stake Lifted by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $601,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,016,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,867,000 after acquiring an additional 728,104 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,573,000 after acquiring an additional 269,696 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27,119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 256,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 255,465 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,802,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,927,000 after acquiring an additional 203,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 346,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,953,000 after acquiring an additional 157,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.65, for a total value of $777,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total transaction of $42,519,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,552 shares of company stock valued at $44,081,027 in the last 90 days. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $340.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $281.89 and a 12 month high of $416.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 30.24%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $506.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

