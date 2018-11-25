Redzone Resources (REZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 93500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
About Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ)
Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.
Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for Redzone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redzone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.