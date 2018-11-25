Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 263 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in 3M by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in 3M by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 2,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $196.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a one year low of $181.98 and a one year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

3M declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.16.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

