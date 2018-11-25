Red Pulse 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $279,917.00 (RPX)

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Red Pulse token can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin and Coinrail. During the last seven days, Red Pulse has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000545 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000851 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000879 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Red Pulse

Red Pulse is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Token Trading

Red Pulse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, Coinrail and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.