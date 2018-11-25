Red Hat Inc (RHT) Stake Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,139 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $27,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Red Hat during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,956,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 343,479 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Hat alerts:

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,214,223.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $120,028.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $453,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RHT. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Red Hat from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Northland Securities cut shares of Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

Shares of RHT stock opened at $175.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. Red Hat Inc has a 12-month low of $115.31 and a 12-month high of $177.70.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.12 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Red Hat Inc (RHT) Stake Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/red-hat-inc-rht-stake-lowered-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.