Raiden Network Token (RDN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $184,136.00

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and $184,136.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 43.7% against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00005575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021433 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00038125 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009803 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006345 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00002277 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,218,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx, Kyber Network, Huobi, Binance, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bibox, Ethfinex, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

