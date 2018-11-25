Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 105,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $121.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.42 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,822.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $55,003.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,450 shares of company stock worth $4,069,874. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

