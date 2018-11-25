Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,501 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Mallinckrodt worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,649,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,422,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,531,000 after purchasing an additional 345,385 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,377,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,987,000 after purchasing an additional 702,105 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,338,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,750 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,962,000 after purchasing an additional 973,806 shares during the period.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

MNK stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.31. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 65.24%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNK. Raymond James downgraded Mallinckrodt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $14.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/rafferty-asset-management-llc-cuts-stake-in-mallinckrodt-plc-mnk.html.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.