Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quantenna Communications from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Quantenna Communications from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Quantenna Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantenna Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quantenna Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

QTNA stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.33. Quantenna Communications has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $19.41.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.06 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quantenna Communications will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Scull sold 195,820 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,184.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,444 shares in the company, valued at $269,034.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 3,000 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,078 shares of company stock worth $6,516,532. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantenna Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,106,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 3,527.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 40.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quantenna Communications during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quantenna Communications during the second quarter worth about $2,398,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

