QKL Stores (QKLS) vs. George Weston (WNGRF) Critical Comparison

QKL Stores (OTCMKTS:QKLS) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares QKL Stores and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QKL Stores N/A N/A N/A George Weston 1.44% 6.40% 2.36%

George Weston pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. QKL Stores does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of QKL Stores shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for QKL Stores and George Weston, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QKL Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A George Weston 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

QKL Stores has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, George Weston has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QKL Stores and George Weston’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QKL Stores $270.06 million 0.00 -$31.22 million N/A N/A George Weston $37.24 billion 0.29 $585.49 million N/A N/A

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than QKL Stores.

Summary

George Weston beats QKL Stores on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

QKL Stores Company Profile

QKL Stores Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarket chains in northeastern China and Inner Mongolia. Its supermarkets and hypermarkets sell grocery items, such as instant foods, canned foods, packaged rice and wheat powder, crackers and chips, rice and ground wheat, bottled water and beverages, and cigarettes, as well as non-food items, including cleaning products, cosmetics, and disposable razors. The company also sells fresh-food items comprising raw meat, cooked meats, seafood, noodles and pastas, milk, yogurt, eggs, and packaged dumplings, as well as bakery items comprising breads, buns, and other self-prepared foods. In addition, it offers other non-food items, such as clothing and shoes, books and stationery, bedding and home furnishings, office supplies, toys, sporting goods, and other items, as well as electronics and household use items, such as irons, electric shavers, hair dryers, and massage machines. Further, the company operates department stores that sell brand-name and luxury clothing and accessories, cosmetics, small electronics, jewelry, books, home furnishings, and bedding, as well as have a movie theater and a traditional beauty salon. As of December 31, 2015, the company operated 25 supermarkets, 16 hypermarkets, and 4 department stores. QKL Stores Inc. is headquartered in Daqing, the People's Republic of China.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company's Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, flatbreads, rye bread, tortillas, doughnuts, cakes, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, food service distributors, and outlets. This segment also supplies control brand products to retailers and consumer food companies; ice cream cones and sandwich wafers to manufacturers in the frozen novelty; and girl scout cookies. The company's Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card services, insurance brokerage services, gift cards, and telecommunication services. This segment operates approximately 2,300 corporate, franchised, and associate-owned locations. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix names that offer over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, cosmetics and fragrances, seasonal products, and household essentials; and Shoppers Home Health Care stores, which sells and services assisted-living devices, medical equipment, home-care products, and durable mobility equipment to institutional and retail customers. This segment also provides specialty drug distribution, pharmacy, and patient support services, as well as pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities; owns, develops, and manages retail and commercial real estate with a portfolio consisting of 435 properties primarily focusing on supermarket-anchored shopping centers, supermarkets, and other commercial properties, as well as offers financial services under the President's Choice Financial brand. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

