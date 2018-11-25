QEP Resources (QEP) Shares Gap Down to $8.97

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $8.97. QEP Resources shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 2579638 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on QEP Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded QEP Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital set a $15.00 price objective on QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 298.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 80.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at $225,000.

QEP Resources Company Profile (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

