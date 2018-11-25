QEP Resources (QEP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QEP Resources actively works to increase its oil development drilling inventory through acquisitions, swaps and organic growth opportunities. The company has shifted its focus to the Permian Basin, where its third-quarter production rose 104% from the year-ago period. The company also maintains a very competitive cost structure, which contributes to the consistency of its growth and returns. Moreover, QEP Resources has an active stock buyback program, which increases shareholders' value. Also, the company is not shy from getting rid of its assets, which do not fit in its portfolio. Consequently, QEP Resources is likely to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels and is viewed as an attractive investment.”

QEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Williams Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of QEP Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of QEP Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.66.

Shares of QEP opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QEP. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

