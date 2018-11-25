Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Position Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $69,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $55.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $2,755,035.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 558,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,337,897.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $121,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,942 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,885. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/public-service-enterprise-group-inc-peg-position-boosted-by-canada-pension-plan-investment-board.html.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.