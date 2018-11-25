Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,370 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Ralph Lauren worth $27,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52 week low of $91.14 and a 52 week high of $147.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Ralph Lauren from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,370 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/prudential-financial-inc-sells-3370-shares-of-ralph-lauren-corp-rl.html.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.