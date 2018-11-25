Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of M&T Bank worth $26,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in M&T Bank by 220.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8,330.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

NYSE MTB opened at $167.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 934 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $153,643.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 25,209 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $4,531,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,873 shares of company stock worth $4,972,269 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

