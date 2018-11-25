Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) PT Set at €16.60 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($19.30) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Cfra set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.14 ($28.07).

ETR:PSM opened at €17.92 ($20.84) on Wednesday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a 1 year high of €41.77 ($48.57).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

